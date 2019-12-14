Efforts on to preserve ancient Chalukyan monuments

Deputy Commissioner K. Rajendra has said that efforts are being made to preserve the ancient monuments of Chalukyan rule located in Aihole, Badami and Pattadkal of the district by forming a special team of experts, and in association with Archaeological Survey of India.

Mr. Rajendra who is also chairman of Chalukyas Heritage Area Management Authority, said at the recently-held meeting of the authority that a meeting would be called to chalk out plans, to be attended by officials of Tourism Department, City Development Authority, resource persons and elected representatives. He said that protecting all ancient monuments and any sculpture of Chalukya era found in and around the monuments was their objective.

Other aims

The other objectives were making plans for the sustainable development of these areas, controlling the unabated construction of these areas to preserve monuments, encouraging any research on the heritage of Chalukyan monuments and taking up construction work in a manner that does not harm monuments by coordinating with various departments involved in construction.

He said that the survey work of properties located around the ancient monuments of these areas is under way and soon would be completed. After this, they would be removed from rehabilitation and given elsewhere.

Mr. Rajendra recalled his efforts in preparing development plans of Hampi as Assistant Commissioner of Hospet, and said that he wished to incorporate his ideas in preserving monuments of Aihole, Badami and Pattadkal.

Venkatesh Shetty, Commissioner, State Archeology, Museum, Mysuru, who was also at the meeting, said that the management of the authority has been given to S.K. Vasudev, Deputy Director of ASI, Dharwad Circle, and added that as of now, ₹50 lakh has been granted by the government to the authority.

Advisory committee

He said that a State-level Advisory Committee of the authority has been constituted headed by the Chief Minister. The district in-charge Minister of Bagalkot would be vice president while Minister of Kannada and Culture and legislators of areas would be members.