Efforts on to get water from Varahi to Baje dam, says Raghupati Bhat

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, said on Saturday a plan should be drawn up for proper utilisation of water as Udupi Assembly constituency has several sources of water. He was speaking at a meeting of the District Water Supply and Sanitation Committee.

Mr. Bhat said that at present, water from Swarna river, lifted at Baje dam, is being purified and supplied to Udupi city, but this is not enough to meet the needs of the city during summer. Hence, a plan has been charted up to get water from Varahi river to Baje dam. Water from the Varahi will be lifted at Bharatkal village and purified at a treatment plant to be set up in that village.

This water will then be supplied through pipelines from Bharatkal to Baje dam. All the gram panchayats will also be supplied with this water. This is expected to ensure round-the-clock water for Udupi city and the gram panchayats, he said.

Sindhu B. Rupesh, CEO of the zilla panchayat, directed officials to prepare proposals for 2019-20 under the Rural Drinking Water Supply Action Plan.

At the meeting, it was also informed that of the 640 toilets that were to be built under the sanitation mission, 430 have been constructed.