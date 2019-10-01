Efforts on to get Central funds for flood-affected districts: Karandlaje

Shobha Karandlaje, MP, said on Monday that all efforts were being made to get funds from the Union government for reconstruction and rehabilitation works in the flood-affected districts of north Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons here, Ms. Karandlaje said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Ministers from the State were putting in all efforts to get Central funds. She said she expects the Centre to provide funds soon.

“Even if there is a delay of a month in getting assistance, it will not make make much difference as the State government has already released funds to help the affected persons immediately. Besides funds from NDRF, funds could also be released under the housing schemes,” she said.

Ms. Karandlaje said that at present, those who lost their houses in the floods are having to live in sheds, but it will be a temporary arrangement. With funds from both the Union and State governments, houses will be built for all those who were affected, she said. “We want the construction of houses to start next month so that they can be handed over to the affected persons before next monsoon. The latest technology will be used to construct the houses,” she said.

On Mr. Yediyurappa’s statement that he was doing a tightrope walk with regard to politics, Ms. Karandlaje said that at present, the BJP has 106 MLAs in the State Assembly but knows it needs 113 for a majority. Till the party gets majority in the House, it is going to be a tightrope walk, she said.

On the byelections to 15 Assembly constituencies scheduled for December, she said the saffron party would try to win all the seats. “Once that is done, we will have majority in the Assembly and there will be a stable government in the State.”

On the delay in the construction of a flyover on National Highway 66 at Kundapur in Udupi district, Ms. Karandlaje said the delay was because of financial problems of the Navayuga Company that is to construct the flyover. “The company has promised to start work after monsoon and complete it. We will wait till December and then take action on it,” she said.