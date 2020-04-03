Efforts on to find Bagalkot patient’s contacts

With the district reporting its first positive case of COVID-19, the police and the administration is now on a high alert.

According to K. Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner, a 75-year-old resident of the city tested positive for the disease on Thursday.

The patient is said to have no travel history and the administration has a tough job of finding out the source of infection in the district.

Meanwhile, the person has been admitted in an isolation ward and undergoing treatment. According to the doctors, he is responding to the treatment.

The patient’s son and daughter came from Bengaluru about 10 days ago. Though they have shown no sign of infection, however as a precautionary measure, they have been quarantined along with the other three family members. Their swab samples have been sent for testing, he said.

An area of half a kilometre around his residence has been cordoned.

“We are trying to find out how many people he has met in the last 15 days. We are asking people to disclose if they have met the patient in the last fortnight. They can contact the District Surgeon, Prakash Biradar at 9449843160,” Mr. Rajendra said at a press conference on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said that since the area has been sealed those who violated the order will be seriously dealt with.

Mr. Rajendra said that the district administration is arranging for the all basic facilities to the residents living inside the prohibited area.

Meanwhile, Vijayapura SP Anupam Agrawal has said that tougher measures will be taken at the check-posts set up on Vijayapura-Bagalkot borders to prevent the entry of people coming from Bagalkot.