Efforts on to contain virus spread in Belagavi

Following three positive COVID cases in Belagavi district on Friday, officials are taking steps to contain the spread as per established protocol.

All the three patients are in the quarantine ward in the designated hospital and none of them have any symptoms. One is a 70-year-old man who has no co-morbidity conditions.

The other is a 20-year-old man, and the third patient is a 26-year-old man, doctors said.

Buffer zones of a 3-km radius have been set up around the localities of the three patients, Kasai Galli, Bilgundi, and Hire Bagewadi.

In Bilgundi and Hire Bagewadi villages, gram panchyat officers used village heralders to announce that a resident had tested positive.

The police have erected barricades outside the camp area, which includes the military cantonment and Bilgundi village, that connects Belagavi to Maharashtra, and also around Bagewadi village that connects Belagavi to Hubballi-Dharwad.

The police have also cordoned off Darbar Galli, Kasab Galli areas as the Tablighi Jamaat Shoora mosque is situated there.

The area around the Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin mosque near Ramteerth Nagar has also been cordoned off.

But in several other villages, residents have blocked access to their villages out of fear of the spread of the virus.

The work of tracing the primary and the secondary contacts is nearly completed, and officials have detected 37 primary contacts of the three persons. Throat swabs of these persons have been sent for testing.

Officers say they have been able to trace the travel history of one person. Patient number 128 travelled to New Delhi from Belagavi on February 12. He then left for Chekada village in Uttar Pradesh. Officials suspect he has been infected during travel or at the railway station. He returned to Belagavi on March 21 and reached his village by a van driven by his cousin.

Patient number 126 left Belagavi for New Delhi on March 4 and returned to Belagavi on March 19. He had participated in the Markaz meeting. He returned to his job in a slaughterhouse in Belagavi. His primary contacts have been traced. The work of identifying secondary contacts is on.

It is getting difficult to collect the travel history and other details of the other patients, the police officer said.