Efforts on to bring Haveri backinto green zone, says Bommai

11 new ventilators procured; centralised pressurised oxygen facility set up

Home Minister and Haveri district-in-charge Basavaraj Bommai has said that all efforts were being made by the district administration to make the district a green zone again.

Speaking to presspersons in Haveri after visiting the district hospital and inspecting the facilities and services available, Mr. Bommai said that it was regrettable that the district which was identified as green zone had lost the tag because of a few persons with inter-State travel history testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Mr. Bommai used the personal protection equipment (PPE) during inspection.

The Minister said that 11 new ventilators had been procured for the district apart from creating centralised pressurised oxygen facility at the hospital. “The process of setting up a virology laboratory is under way. Meanwhile, COVID-19 positive patients are recovering fast. After the 12th day of their treatment, swabs will be sent for tests again,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that all the primary and secondary contacts of the patients from Savanur have been tested and they had been diagnosed as negative for the infection. Similarly, primary and secondary contacts of a patient from Andalagi had been quarantined and their swabs had been sent for tests, he said.

He said that it had been decided to provide PPE kits to those personnel working in public places, including bus stations and check-posts.

Clarifying that there were no hurdles for inter-district travel, he said that getting passes through sevasindhu portal was mandatory for inter-State travel. To another query, he said that all steps were being taken to provide basic amenities at institutional quarantine centres. The Minister was accompanied by MLA Nehru Olekar and Haveri Deputy Commissioner Krishna Bajpai and others.

