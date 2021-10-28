Efforts are on to teach engineering in Kannada, says CM

HUBBALLI

28 October 2021 20:33 IST

As many as 15 colleges have shown interest in designing curriculum: Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that steps are being taken to impart engineering education in Kannada.

Addressing a gathering after launching the Maatad Maatad Mallige programme organised as part of Rajyotsava celebrations in Hubballi on Thursday, he said that 15 engineering colleges have already come forward to design engineering education in Kannada as it will help in children’s education.

“Kannada is one among the oldest and richest languages in the world. Kannada has a rich cultural heritage. The responsibility of giving it a bright future is on us. One has to keep using Kannada keeping in mind that if Kannada survives, we will also survive,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Kannada language will be there as long as there will be the Sun and the Moon. “Under the National Education Policy, mother tongues have been given prominence and learning Kannada has been made mandatory not only in primary, secondary and high school levels but also at the degree level. And, a legal fight is on in this issue,” he said.

Mr. Bommai emphasised the need for asserting oneself as Kannadiga. He said that the language which had its roots strong could not be neglected. The growth of any language depended on the language users and if they discharged their responsibilities properly, then, it will be easy to pass on the rich language to the next generation, he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need for teaching Kannada “with love” to the people coming from other States and also take active part in the week-long Kannada campaign.

As part of the State-level programme, three popular songs Baarisu Kannada Dindimava by Kuvempu, Jogada Siri Belakinalli by K.S. Nissar Ahmed and Huttidare Kannada Naadalli Huttabeku by Hamsalekha were sung in chorus. Mr. Basavaraj Bommai, Member of Legislative Assembly Raju Gowda (Narasimha Naik), the former MP I.G. Sanadi and others also sang the songs along with the participants.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil administered a pledge to preserve the rich cultural heritage of Kannada and Kannadigas. Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal, office-bearers of pro-Kannada organisationns, students of schools and colleges took part in the programme.

As part of the State-level programme, scores of students and people from different walks of life took part in the Maatad Maatad Mallige programme at different venues and sung the popular songs in chorus.