Efforts are on to resolve grievances on the spot during Janata Darshan, says Minister

September 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has said that steps are being taken to ensure that pleas and grievances submitted during the Janata Darshan programme are resolved or redressed on the spot.

Inaugurating the first such programme at Srujana Rangamandir in Dharwad on Monday, the Minister termed Janata Darshan as a pro-people programme. “All the applications received during the programme are being uploaded on the State-level portal set up for the purpose,” he said.

The Minister called upon officials to resolve issues raised by the people at the district level itself. He lauded the initiative taken by MLAs N.H. Konaraddi and Prasad Abbayya for resolving people’s problems by hold such programmes every week.

Speaking about the steps taken by him after becoming the district in-charge Minister, he said that he is trying to become the voice of the people and he is giving suitable directions and suggestions to the officials for resolving various issues.

Referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s direction to all Deputy Commissioners to hold taluk-level Janata Darshan in their respective districts, the Minister asked the officials to adhere to the direction. He also said that steps will be taken to hold district-level grievance redressal programmes in other towns of the district.

Mr. Konaraddi and Mr. Abbayya emphasised the need for making good use of Janata Darshan and also called upon the people not to restrict the programme only for submitting applications or grievance redressal. Instead, the programme should be utilised for giving suggestions on the development of the twin cities and the district, they said.

Mr. Abbayya also warned vested interests against using the Janata Darshan programme for pressurising the officials and staff.

Making the introductory remarks, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde spoke about the arrangements made for redressing the grievances. He said that they have received 136 applications till Sunday.

District in-charge Secretary Anbukumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Geeta C.D., Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, ZP CEO Swaroopa T.K., Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod and others were present.

On the occasion, the Minister also symbolically distributed various benefits to beneficiaries of social welfare schemes, including free laptops and assistance cheques.

As per official sources, a total of 403 applications were submitted during the Janata Darshan on Monday. The highest were from Dharwad taluk with 143, followed by Kalghatgi 72, Kundgol 55, Hubballi Rural 48, Hubballi Urban 45, Navalgund 25 and Alnavar with 15.

