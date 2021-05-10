Efforts are on to get more oxygen allocated for State, says Shettar

HUBBALLI

10 May 2021 19:35 IST

Two of the six tankers reaching State will be allotted for Dharwad, says Joshi

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that efforts are on to get further allocation of medical oxygen for the State and for the purpose, the State is in regular touch with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Speaking at a review meeting on COVID-19 scenario in Dharwad district and lockdown implementation, at the Hubballi Circuit House on Monday, Mr. Shettar said that a coordinated effort involving all Deputy Commissioners of the districts is being done to ensure systematic and timely supply of oxygen for COVID-19 treatment.

Emphasising on the need for strict implementation of lockdown, he said that citizens should realise the gravity of the situation and extend cooperation to the administration in the implementation of lockdown by avoiding unnecessary visits out of their houses. “If we control ourselves for 14 days, then it will automatically lead to the control of the pandemic,” he said.

The Minister said that he would appeal to the public not to venture out of their houses unnecessarily on the pretext of purchasing essential commodities and medicine. “People should avoid coming out on the streets. Already, pushcarts for vegetables have been allowed for the benefit of the public. Almost every locality has a grocery and medical shop. I appeal to the people to restrict themselves to their respective localities,” he said.

Two tankers

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that the Union government has written to the State government increasing oxygen allocation and six oxygen tankers of 30 tonne-capacity each will be reaching the State on Tuesday. As Dharwad district supplies oxygen to Vijayapura and Belagavi district, it has been allocated two tankers, he said.

Mr. Joshi said that the Centre has sanctioned 150 oxygen plants in the State and 1,500 oxygen concentrators. The Centre has ensured free treatment for COVID-19 patients under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, the police were out on the streets trying to impose the lockdown for the purpose of breaking the chain. People should stop roaming around unnecessarily and they should remain extremely careful, he said.

Strict action

Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said that check-posts have been set up at various strategic points to check unnecessary movement of vehicles and action is being taken against violators. In the last three days, over 1,000 vehicles have been seized for violation of guidelines, he said and added that barricades have been installed on arterial roads to check movement of vehicles.

Members of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya and Arvind Bellad, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, District Health Officer Yashwanth Madinkar and others were present.