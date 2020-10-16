‘Effective use of law a deterrent to corruption’

Belagavi

16 October 2020 01:24 IST

A three-day workshop on Prevention of Corruption Act, organised by the Anti Corruption Bureau for police officers from across the State, ended in the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Officers, legal experts and tax practitioners addressed sessions on the three days.

G. Narendar, judge of the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench, spoke in detail about corruption in society and how it can be prevented using the provisions of the Act. He asked officers to ensure that there were no mistakes or errors in documents they prepare while fighting cases, so that the Act is implemented effectively.

Advertising

Advertising

The Act, when used effectively, will become a deterrent in society and create fear in the hearts of the corrupt, he said.

Additional Director-General of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau, T. Sunil Kumar said that the department would implement the Act very strictly and in the right spirit.