Effective development of human resources facilitates growth: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has said that effective development of human resources would help in facilitating growth and more opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for construction of new hostel for girls at GM University in Davangere on Tuesday, he said that while China was considered as manufacturing hub of the world prior to COVID-19, now India was developing as manufacturing hub of the world.

Elaborating on India’s growth, he said that India, which was considered weak because of low foreign exchange reserve, had now maintained recorded highest foreign exchange reserve and emerged as fifth largest economy in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Joshi said the youth had a crucial role in making India the third biggest economy in the world. “If India has to become the third largest economy, the talent and potentials of the youths should be identified, harnessed and developed. And then only the world would accept India’s services and products,” he said.

Lauding the contribution of former MP G. Mallikarjunappa, he said that treading in the path of Mr. Mallikarjunappa’s vision of building lives through education and employment, GM Institute of Technology had grown into GM University. Taking forward the dream of Mr. Mallikarjunappa, under the guidance of former Union Minister G.M. Siddeshwar and Gayatri Siddeshwar, G.M. Prasannakumar, G.M. Lingaraju, G.S. Anithumar, and others had further strengthened the institution, he said.

Inaugurating the boys hostel, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok said that education and employment had gained prominence in the current situation and in every sector requisite education had become a mandatory requirement. Irrespective of the financial status, education helped one to gain knowledge and develop his or her skills, he said.

Commending the good work of G.M. Siddeshwar and family in the field of education, he said that establishment of colleges of engineering, medicine and other technical institutes would pave way for the development of the district too. MLA B.P. Harish and MLC N. Ravikumar spoke.

Presiding over the function, Mr. Siddeshwar traced the history of the GMIT and said that the institution which began with 181 students had now over 8,000 students in various streams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.