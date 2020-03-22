Eerie silence as Mysuru shuts down completely

The lockdown in Mysuru as a precautionary measure to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 was total with people complying with the government advisory to remain indoors on Sunday.

An eerie silence prevailed across the city unlike the bandhs sponsored by political parties and even the streets and public places in the residential areas were bereft of people.

The city bus stand, the suburban bus stand, and the railway station, which are a beehive of activity, were completely deserted while all commercial establishments across the city and in the main commercial hub comprising D. Devaraja Urs Road, JLB Road, Dhanavantri Road, Ashoka Road, and Santhepete too remained shut. The KSRTC had withdrawn bulk of its services and even private transportation, including taxis and autorickshaws, remained off the road. A few passengers in transit were stranded and preferred to while away their time in the bus shelters opposite the K.R. Hospital.

Even the hospitals were bereft of crowd as the Out Patient Department was closed for the day, while hotels and restaurants remained shut.

The wholesale market at the APMC Yard and the retail selling at Devaraja Market were shut and a few daily wagers were seen snatching some sleep at the bus stand or in the open lawns.

Except for the hooting siren of an ambulance racing along the road, there was hardly any activity and traffic police used loudspeaker to admonish anyone venturing out and directed them back to their homes.

Most organisations, including the Mysore Industries Association, had expressed support to the lockdown and hence there was no industrial activity with workers asked to take a holiday. Only pharmaceutical shops were exempted from the lockdown.

The lockdown was not confined to the city alone. People in H.D. Kote town remained confined to their houses for greater part of the day. As a measure to ensure social distancing, the authorities have closed all temples coming under the Muzrai Department.