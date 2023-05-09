ADVERTISEMENT

Educators' meet held at Kristu Jayanti College

May 09, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Kristu Jayanti College (Autonomous) organised the 8th All India Educator’s Meet 2023 on ‘Transcending School Education by Embracing Innovation’ earlier this month.

The  meet was presided over by Rev. Dr. Augustine George, college principal. Shridhar Srivastava, Joint Director, National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT), Ministry of Education, inaugurated the meet, according to a release.

He remarked that the National Education Policy is a promising transition for the development of higher education in India. The three-day educators’ meet witnessed more than 500 administrators, principals, vice-principals, and teachers of various high schools and higher secondary schools across the country.

The programme culminated with the valedictory address by Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore Archdiocese. The meeting had eight technical sessions and a panel discussion led by experts from the academy. Administrators, principals, academic counselors, and teachers of secondary education across the country attended the meet to build an academic network to empower and enhance the quality education pursuit, added the release.

