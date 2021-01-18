‘Educators’ input will boost NEP’

Mangaluru

18 January 2021 02:28 IST

Administrators and policy-makers are looking forward to analysis and input from educators to leapfrog the educational system with National Education Policy (NEP), said Mangalore University Registrar Raju Mogaveera said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Association of Mangalore University College Teachers at St. Agnes College, he said academicians must take proactive initiative with regard to NEP. Inputs by educators will boost NEP, he said.

Appealing to public and private universities to adopt a minimum of five schools, he said varsities should support schools in academics and meeting infrastructure needs. “If private and government universities adopt schools and enable them with basic resources, skills, or by providing volunteer services – their capacity-building effort will be manifold,” he said. The State government was mobilising CSR funds under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan to support schools, he said.

Among the several resolutions passed by the AMUCT during the meeting included urging State government to withdraw stay on the ongoing recruitment for filling vacancies in aided colleges.

As many as 40 retired teachers were felicitated. Twelve educators, who have received PhDs, were also honoured. Appaji Gowda SB, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, and M. Venissa AC, Principal of St. Agnes College, participated in the meeting.