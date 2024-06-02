Educationist Raghu Akamanchi felicitated in Hubballi

Member of various organisations felicitated Raghu Akamanchi, educationist and member of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) Coordination Committee, in Hubballi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka State Secondary Teachers Association and All India National Teachers Association members organised the event during which his contribution to the field of education in North Karnataka was recalled.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said Prof. Akamanchi’s contribution to publicising the implementation of the NEP 2020 was immense. He attended several meetings and provided suggestions to be incorporated in the education policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has dedicated his life to the cause of student welfare and education development. He has been actively involved in the ABVP, Mr. Joshi said.

RSS leader Mangesh Bhende described him as a student-friendly teacher who instilled virtues in generations of students. Prof. Akamanchi is also involved in organising teachers across the State and national level. He has helped solve many problems of teachers, he said.

As an organiser he has taken everyone along with him, he said. He has worked for organisations despite suffering several setbacks. It is sad that he was not appointed the principal of the college he served in, he said.

The former Chief Minister and senior member of the association Jagadish Shettar, Vidya Bharati leader G.R. Jagdish and the former national president of ABVP P.V. Krishna Bhat spoke.

Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, RSS leaders Shridhar Nadigera, KLES Technological University Vice-Chancellor Ashok Shettar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.