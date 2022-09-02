Educationist N. Vajrakumar passes away

He was vice-president of SDM Educational Society and secretary of JSS Group of Institutions

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
September 02, 2022 19:54 IST

N. Vajrakumar | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vice-President of SDM Educational Society and Secretary of JSS Group of Institutions, Dharwad, N. Vajrakumar passed away in Dharwad on Friday after a brief period of illness. He was 84.

Vajrakumar, who was principal of JSS College for a long duration, subsequently became a member of the management board and led the institution efficiently. He guided the JSS Group of Institutions and SDM educational institutions for nearly five decades.

A native of Dakshina Kannada, Vajrakumar came to Dharwad in 1973. As an educationist, Vajrakumar started SDM Engineering College in 1979, SDM Dental College in 1986, SDM College of Physiotherapy in 1996, SDM Medical College and Hospital in 2003 and SDM Institute of Nursing in 2006.

Tribute

Hundreds of people visited the campus of JSS Group of Institutions and paid tributes to the mortal remains of Vajrakumar.

Then, the mortal remains were taken to Yarmali in Dakshina Kannada for the final rites.

The former MP I.G. Sanadi, Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, Finance Officer of SDM Society Ajit Prasad, seer of Dharwad Murugha Mutt Mallikarjun Swami and others paid floral tributes.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, the former Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti have mourned the demise of Vajrakumar saying that it was a great loss to the field of education.

