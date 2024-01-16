Educationalists Conclave 2k24 on Jan. 20

January 16, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Stakeholders in the education sector including educators, administrators, policy makers, industry experts and teachers will be participating in the Educationalists Conclave 2K24 to be held in Hubballi on January 20.

Addressing presspersons at Varur on the outskirts of Hubballi on Tuesday, founder of AGM Educational Institutions and Jain Monk Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj said that invitation had been extended to over 500 educational institutions for the conclave to be held at Grand Lawns on Kusugal Road in Hubballi at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20. He said the conclave would deliberate upon knowledge exchange and sharing, professional development, policy discussion and advocacy, innovation and research, addressing challenges and student centric focus.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti will participate in the inaugural session of the event along with Vice Chancellor of Karnatak University Prof. K.B. Gudasi and Registrar of VTU Belagavi Prof. B.E. Rangaswamy.

