Educational system has been captured by upper caste and it is difficult for reserved categories to find space: Minister

A. Narayanaswamy inaugurates Ambedkar Centre of Excellence at Central University of Karnataka at Kadaganchi on the outskirts of Kalaburagi

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy paying floral tributes to B.R. Ambedkar during the inauguration of Ambedkar Centre of Excellence at Central University of Karnataka in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A. Narayanaswamy inaugurates Ambedkar Centre of Excellence at Central University of Karnataka at Kadaganchi on the outskirts of Kalaburagi

“If education we get does not help society progress, such education is of no use,” Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy has said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence, which has been established with the help of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at the Central University of Karnataka, Kadaganchi, on the outskirts of Kalaburagi, on Monday.

The Minister said that the educational system has been captured by the upper caste in such a way that it is very difficult for people from Scheduled Castes and other reserved categories to invade and make their space. Social ostracising of Scheduled Castes is still rampant in society even after 75 years of Independence. This discrimination is so systemic and institutionalised that it is tough for students from deprived sections to survive and continue their academic passion.

Though the architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar had, in the Constitution, provided reservation to ensure that all people enjoyed equal rights without any discrimination, the Minister said, still there is no reservation in many institutions, including the Supreme Court and the Defence sector.

Expressing displeasure over this, the Minister said that a very thin number of students from Universities in South India are getting admissions to premier institutions such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

Emphasising that education is just not accumulating information and knowledge through books, Mr. Narayanaswamy said that there is no use of getting education unless one gains a bit of knowledge apart from textbooks and curriculum to become lifelong learners. At the same time, educational institutions and universities should focus on providing quality education, he added.

He appealed to students not to go to universities to just have a degree certificate but they should hone their skills to create a new milestone. Mr. Narayanaswamy called upon students from deprived communities to come forward and get the benefit of education to create a life that gives real peace to parents. He advised students of Scheduled Castes to take advantage of coaching classes conducted at Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence at Central University.

KKRDB Chairman and MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor said that Central University has played a vital role in eradicating regional disparities in higher education. On the occasion, Mr. Revoor lauded the decision of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government’s significant contribution to the empowerment of deprived communities by increasing reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from 15% to 17% and 3% to 7%, respectively.

President of Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agriculture and Cultural Association Basavaraj Patil Sedam and Central University Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana also spoke on the occasion.

Mr. Narayanaswamy also inaugurated two 100-bed capacity hostels for girls and boys, sponsored by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and, one hostel sponsored by Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.