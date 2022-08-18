Educational institutions free to celebrate Ganesha festival: B.C. Nagesh

Department of School Education and Literacy Minister B.C. Nagesh’s statement about worshipping of Ganesha in schools and colleges on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The Minister had told some media, “We have given the freedom to schools and colleges to place (Ganesha) as they were practising earlier. It’s a practice of uniting society.”

Later, speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Nagesh clarified, “We should not treat the Ganesha festival as a religious programme. It is a movement. It has been celebrated since before Independence and this festival will unite the people. That’s what I said - that educational institutions are free to perform Ganesha pooja and celebrate the festival on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi.”