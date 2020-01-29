Educational institute booked for play against CAA and NRC

The Bidar police have registered a case against Shaheen Education Institute for “insulting” Prime Minister Narendra Modi by allowing the performance of a play on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. It has been booked for sedition, among other charges.

The play, staged by primary students on the school campus on January 21, allegedly “showed Mr. Modi in a bad light”. Neelesh Rakshyal, a social worker, lodged a complaint against the school president and others for attempting to “tarnish the Prime Minister’s image” and against a man named Mohammad Yusuf Raheem for uploading a video clip of the performance on social media.

The institute has been booked under Sections 504, 505(2), 124A, 153A, and 34 of the IPC. In his complaint, Mr. Rakshyal claimed that the dialogue in the play was against CAA and NRC and even “abused” Mr. Modi for implementing the Act.

Institute chairman Abdul Khadeer told The Hindu that there was no room for anti-social activities on campus. He said the teachers had not inquired about the theme and details of the play that was being enacted. He added that action would be taken against the teachers for their “negligence”.