Education society begins preparations to implement NEP recommendations

Belagavi

02 December 2020 21:47 IST

Belagavi-based Dakshin Maharashtra Shikshan Education Society has begun preparations to implement the provisions of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Society members and office-bearers told journalists in Belagavi on Tuesday that they had already begun training their students in vocational skills such as carpentry, plumbing, electric equipment repair and farming.

“We are providing hands-on training to students and also, grades for their performance in these training sessions. We have introduced these training sessions in the ninth and 10th standards,’’ joint secretary of the society Vikram Patil said.

He said that the society was also regrouping classes, based on NEP recommendations.

“We are also gradually moving towards the pattern of clubbing ninth and 10th standard classes with first and second years of pre university college. We are adding the pre university classes, to be called 11th and 12th in future, with the higher classes in our 32 high schools. We are also adding ninth and 10th standards to our five junior colleges,” he said.

All the schools and colleges run by the society will reshape their curricula as per the NEP, society member P.D. Kale said.

The society that was established with the purpose of providing education to rural children and it will celebrate its golden jubilee this year. It will start a co-education high school that has been approved by the Central Board of Secondary Education near the Islamiya School in the camp area in Belagavi. The Jyoti Central School that was started in 2011 obtained CBSE affiliation this year to start high school classes.

Rajabhau Patil, Subhash Oulkar and N.B. Khandekar were present.