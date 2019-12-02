‘Education should inculcate human values, scientific temper’

Stressing upon the need for a fundamental transformation in the education system, Syed Khalil-ur-Rahman Sajjad Nomani, an Islamic scholar, held that education should inculcate human values and scientific temper apart from preparing the younger generation for facing the professional challenges in the modern world.

“Education should inculcate scientific temperament in the learning community. It should make students aware of what is happening around them. It should impart in them ethics and human values. It should help students to develop such personalities that the world accepts and respects. It should encourage the students to dedicate themselves for the betterment of the society and the nation they are living in, apart from making them capable of facing the challenges of the modern world,” he said.

He was delivering a lecture at the inaugural session of the two-day international seminar on the education at Shaheen Pre-University College here on Sunday.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the current education system, which, he said, failed to meet expectations, Mr. Nomani said education should have given economic stability and mental peace to the people.

“Much has been expected from modern education. But, we have seen everything turn upside-down by it. Modern education has taught us to fly like a bird and swim like fish. But, it has failed to teach us to live like human beings. It has made human beings selfish beings. Most crimes and injustices are being committed by those who are educated. It is the educated that are looting the country. The countries that are called superpowers are not living in peace. The number of people who are committing suicides and suffering from mental illness is more these days,” he said.

Abdul Qadeer, the founder of Shaheen Group of Institutions, said that the Bidar city was fast developing as an educational hub attracting students from across the country and beyond it.

“The Shaheen education institution had started with just 17 students in a small room in 1989. Now, it has developed into a big institution with multiple schools and colleges where over 15,000 students, including those from seven countries and 23 states in India, are studying. It has provided hostel facilities to over 3,500 students. The institution has 45 branches in 8 States in India,” he said.

Delegates from different parts of the world, including Palestine, Malaysia and Singapore, participated in the seminar.