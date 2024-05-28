Education sector has got polluted under Congress rule, says BJP State president

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra has said that the education sector in Karnataka has got polluted after the Congress came to power as it has taken decisions at will with no concern for the future of students.

Addressing a public meeting organised at the PDA Engineering College auditorium in Kalaburagi on Tuesday as part of his party’s campaign for Legislative Council elections, the BJP leader said that the Congress government in the State has rejected the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a stronger India.

“The Narendra Modi-led Union government introduced the new National Education Policy 2020 with a clear vision to make India stand on par with the most developed countries in the world. Karnataka was the first State in the country to implement it, he said.

“However, the Congress government in the State has decided to reject the policy and roll back to the old education policy which will create chaos in the education sector. It will affect the future of children. People must understand that the Congress has neither vision for the education sector nor concern for their children,” Mr. Vijayendra said and appealed to graduates to vote for the party’s candidate in the North East Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council Amarnath Patil.

Mr. Vijayendra said that the BJP, when in power in the State or at the Centre, worked hard to make revolutionary advancements in the education sector not just by providing the required funds but also by encouraging the learning and teaching community to get engaged in research activities.

“B.S. Yediyurappa, when he was Chief Minister, allocated ₹16,866 crore to the education sector. Though he was known as a farmers leader, he launched over 1,000 high schools and 50 polytechnic colleges across the State. He hiked honorarium of guest lecturers from ₹16,000 to ₹30,000,” he said.

“Before the NDA [National Democratic Alliance] government came to power at the Centre, there were only 385 medical colleges. Now, the number is 704. The number of medical seats has grown from 50,000 during the UPA [United Progressive Alliance] government to 1.07 lakh during the NDA government. The annual allocation of funds to the education sector has crossed ₹1.12 lakh crore. This is how the BJP works to develop education. You cannot expect similar commitment and work from those who contest elections for self-development,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

The former Minister Murugesh Nirani said that India will progress from under-developed country to a developed country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We all need to support Mr. Amarnath Patil, BJP candidate in the North East Graduates Constituency, to strengthen the hands of Mr. Modi. I appeal to you all to cast your first preference votes to Mr. Patil,” he said.

Mr. Patil recalled how he had, when he was a member of the Legislative Council, tirelessly worked for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region and appealed to graduates to vote for him to continue the work.

“I appeal to all graduates from the constituency to vote for me so that I can get elected as a member of the Council and raise issues concerning Kalyana Karnataka there. There is a large number of posts remaining vacant in various departments in the region and I will fight with the government to fill them,” he said.

Legislators Basavaraj Mattimadu, Avinash Jadhav, Shashil G. Namoshi, N. Ravikumar and B.G. Patil, party leaders P. Rajiv, Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi, Chandu Patil, Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Baburao Chauhan, Doddappagouda Patil Naribol, Krishna Reddy, Suresh Sajjan and others were present.

Job fair for women

Earlier in the day, Mr. Vijayendra inaugurated a job fair for women at V.G. Women’s College organised by Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society.

As per information provided by the Hyderabad Education Society authorities, 595 women registered for the job fair and 225 of them received appointment orders from different employers.

