Education must remain scientific and rational: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday expressed concern over students, pursuing medicine and engineering courses, and nursing superstitious beliefs. Do we need this kind of education system when the students consider superstition and blind faith, he asked.

Social reformer Basavanna shunned “Karma Siddhantha” but there are people who are practising “Karma Siddhanta” in the name of Basavanna in our society, he observed.

Speaking after inaugurating the Quest Academy of Sri Siddhartha Education Society, Tumakura, here, the Chief Minister said it is not possible to develop humanitarian values if education lacks scientific and rationalistic principles. Education is crucial for one’s personality development and self-respect.

Mr. Siddaramaiah opined that people get educated but many of them lack societal and humanitarian concerns. What is the use of education if the educated nurse has communal thoughts and believes in social discrimination, he asked.

He also asked why only a few have to enjoy the benefits extended to society. There should not be any discrimination in society. Everybody must have access to the benefits, ending discrimination in society, the Chief Minister argued.

The Chief Minister said it’s been nearly 850 years since social reformer Basavanna spread the message against the caste system. But, even today, casteism exists in the society. “Is this not wrong,” he asked.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said education is a fundamental right of everybody. This right has not come simply. After several years of struggle, the right to education has been achieved. This education must remain scientific and rational, he opined.

Being educated, some people practice casteism, advising people not to vote for somebody just because they do not belong to their caste. Also, others say to vote for him or her since he or she is from their community, he observed.

“I don’t know whether such people have political awareness and knowledge. Do such people need education for believing in the caste system and casting vote seeing the person’s caste,” Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who is the chairman of Sri Siddhartha Education Society, Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, Tanveer Sait, A.R. Krishnamurthy, MLAs, Sri Siddhartha Education Society Trustee Kannika Parameshwari, and others were present on the occasion.

