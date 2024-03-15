ADVERTISEMENT

Education Minister on board exams for students of classes 5,8 and 9

March 15, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa said the board exams were introduced for the students of classes 5, 8, and 9, only after taking expert opinions.

Answering a question in a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, the Minister said, “We planned the board exams long ago. Scientifically, board exams are necessary to prepare students for the board exam in the SSLC. The timetable was announced well in advance,” he said.

The Minister said the matter was in court. “I cannot ask the organisations not to go to court. We are following the court’s orders. It is true that students face difficulties. As the matter is in court, I cannot make further comments on the issue,” he said.

