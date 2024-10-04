ADVERTISEMENT

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa in favour of accepting caste census

Published - October 04, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa has said caste census was necessary to ensure social justice for all backward classes. “I am in support of accepting the socio-economic survey report (caste census),” he said in an interaction with the media in Shivamogga on Friday.

Reacting to a question, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa said Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, was in favour of a caste census. “Many people are in support of the caste census as it reveals the actual socio-economic status of people. In Karnataka, the report is ready, and it has to be released for debate. I wish the report is released at the earliest,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to Congress MP D.K. Suresh’s opposition to the caste census, the Minister said differences of opinion on the issue were quite common. However, the report would not come into effect immediately. “After the government accepts it, the public will take it up for debate. The process takes time,” he added.

