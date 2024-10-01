GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa defends CM’s wife’s decision to return MUDA sites

Updated - October 01, 2024 09:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Madhu Bangarappa

Madhu Bangarappa | Photo Credit: File Photo

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa has defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi’s decision to return sites allotted by Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Tuesday, the Minister said she returned the sites as she was upset over the way her husband was targeted oin this issue. “Siddaramaiah had no black mark in his long political career. However, some people did not tolerate a Backward Class leader becoming CM for the second term,” he remarked.

Further, the Congress Minister said 136 MLAs of the party would stand by Siddaramaiah. “Nobody has the right to demand his resignation. BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra has no right to demand Siddaramaiah’s resignation,” he added.

The Minister was in Shivamogga to review the implementation of guarantee schemes in the district.

Published - October 01, 2024 09:25 pm IST

