Education Minister B.C. Nagesh visits exam centres in Chikkamagaluru

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh interacted with students during a visit to exam centres in Chikkamagaluru

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh interacts with students during a visit to PU exam centres in Chikkamagaluru on April 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh interacted with students during a visit to exam centres in Chikkamagaluru

:

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh said the administration at the district-level has made all arrangements for smooth conduct of the PU examinations that began across Karnataka on April 22.

He spoke to mediapersons after visiting a couple of examination centres in Chikkamagaluru. “I interacted with students. They were confident of doing well in the exams. More than six lakh students are appearing in the exams in Karnataka with Bengaluru alone accounting for more than five lakh students,” he said.

When asked about merger of schools with meagre strength, the Minister said schools would be merged with other schools nearby in the interest of providing students with quality education. Answering a question, the Minister said there is proposal to close Urdu schools.

The Minister was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay. He was on his way to Hariharapura in Koppa taluk when he took a break to visit examination centres in Chikkamagaluru.