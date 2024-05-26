Education is the only means for development, says seer

Terming education as the only means for development, Shantha Bhishma Choudayya Swami, head of Nija Sharana Ambigara Choudayya Gurupeetha of Narasipur in Haveri district, called upon the Koli/Kabbaliga community to get their children educated and pave the way for community development.

Addressing a community gathering at Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Kalaburagi on Sunday, the seer pointed to the other communities that got educated and came forward.

“Many of the sub-communities have seen an educational revolution. Many leaders from those communities donated their hard-earned property to build educational institutions and hostels and get their community children educated. As a result, those communities could see tremendous change and development. Many students from those communities got higher education and assumed powerful public offices. KLE and BLDE are the best examples for such initiatives,” the seer said.

“However, we don’t find such educational institutions built by Koli/ Kabbaliga community,” he added.

“KLE grew into a massive educational hub under the patronage of Sirasangi Lingaraja. BLDE developed into a major educational centre under the patronage of Bangaramma Sajjan. There are many rich people in the Koli/Kabbaliga community also. They should come forward to generously donate resources and build educational institutions and hostels for community members. They should adopt poor children from the community and help them get educated and find good jobs. This is the revolution that community needs at present,” the seer said.

The seer announced that a branch of his mutt would be established at Chaudapur in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district on 16 acres, which would shortly be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“It will not just be a branch of our Gurupeetha but also a hub of educational institutions. Soon after the elections are over and the model code of conduct is lifted, the Chief Minister will inaugurate it,” he said.

M. Srinivas, State president of the Karnataka State Gangamath Employees’ Welfare Association, said that Mogaveers in coastal Karnataka, Koli/ Kabbaligas in Kalyana Karnataka, Ambigas in Belagavi region, Bestas in Mysuru area, and Barikeras around Davangere are all from the same community and the followers of Nija Sharana Ambigara Chaudayya.

Students and achievers from the community were felicitated in the programme. Neelakanta Jamadar, a community leader, presided over the event. Tukaram Chittapur, Chandrakanth Talwar, Shivanand Chincholi, A. Haleshappa, Namdev Kadakol, Dharmaraj Javali and other senior community leaders were present.

