Education is the means to social equality, says CM Siddaramaiah

February 07, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lamented the vertical stratification of society on the basis of caste and said that social justice can be served only through economic emancipation of the poor.

He was speaking at Suttur Jathra being held at Suttur under the auspices of JSS Mahavidyapeetha on Wednesday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said ending inequality in society and ensuring social and economic justice entails providing equal opportunities for all and this can be achieved only through education.

He bemoaned the prevailing social inequalities and said that societal wealth cannot be concentrated in the hands of the few and the concept of social justice entails wealth redistribution.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that scores of religious leaders from the time of Buddha to Basavanna down to Mahatma Gandhi in modern times have espoused the cause of social equality but widespread disparities still persist in the society.

It has been over 850 years since Basavanna espoused social equality and though he is being worshipped, it is imperative to emulate his ideals. In this, the Suttur Mutt was on the forefront and was providing education for all, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

He said society has to be progressive in views and must modernise itself with the passage of time failing which it will become stagnant and education was the panacea for ensuring social progress and amity.

He cited various vachanas of Basavanna and said that they were valid for all times. The government has not only declared Basavanna as a Vishwaguru Guru but has issued a directive that the epithet of Vishwaguru Guru Basavanna Samskruthika Nayaka be inscribed on all his photographs in government departments, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

He also lamented at the prevailing superstitious beliefs in society and the concept of fate which has held sway among even the educated. The system should promote education that was rational and scientific and eschewed concepts rooted in blind beliefs or traditions, said Mr. Siddaramaih.

He cited poet laureate Kuvempu and said that Karnataka was a land of peace and harmony akin to a garden but there were forces out to disturb peace and one had to be wary of them.

Suttur seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, Home Minister G. Parameshwar and others were present.

