‘Education is human being’s true religion’

Contending that education is a human being’s true religion, Babar Ali, who is recognised for his services to teaching the poor in West Bengal from a very young age, said he couldn’t bear to see his friends picking up garbage while he attended school.

“I could’t tolerate the sight. So, I asked them to join me in the roofless backyard of my home”, he said while speaking at Daksha College of Global Education Trust in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Mr. Babar Ali, who is believed to have begun teaching from the age of nine and thus ensure affordable education to the poor, was also acknowledged as the “Youngest Headmaster” by the BBC in 2009, said a statement from Daksha College. “In a span of about 20 years, from 2002 till date, Babar has taught thousands of children at his school Ananda Aiksha Nikethan”, the statement added.

Addressing the students, Mr. Babar Ali said “Arise, awake and stop not until the goal is reached. These lines from Upanishad made famous by Swami Vivekananda continues to inspire me as a guiding light”, he said.

On the occasion, he planted a sapling and educated the students about its importance. The management representatives of Daksha College, principal, staff members and students participated in the event.