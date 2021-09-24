‘Education is about shaping a good human being’

HUBBALLI

“Education is more than just knowledge and skills, it is about shaping a good human being,” said founder of Starmark Software V. Tharakram on Friday.

Speaking at the 11th Graduation Day of SDM College of Engineering and Technology in Dharwad, he said that whatever might be the situation and challenges, one should not forget one’s duties towards the environment and ensure that a greener planet is handed over to the future generation.

Referring to the information explosion, he said: “This is an era of information which has come as a boon to Indians as the nation is poised to do well globally because of its technical acumen,” he said.

To be successful, engineers must identify gaps in technology smartly and address them, he said and added that engineering colleges, including SDMCET, deserve high praise for moulding technical graduates, but it was also up to each individual to use the foundation to build a great career.

Mr. Tharakram advised students to pause and ponder over the direction and pace of their career and also to achieve a good work-life balance.

Presiding over the programme, secretary of SDME Society Jeevandhar Kumar said that outgoing students are brand ambassadors of the institution and they should concentrate on environmental and social impact.

Principal of SDMCET K. Gopinath said that the college had an excellent placement record with 540 offers for 600 students from 130 companies on campus, with the highest salary package of ₹40 lakh per annum. He said that the college had received ₹5 crore grants for various research projects.

Top scorer of the college Sharadhi from the Department of Information Science and Engineering with a CGPA of 9.89 was awarded the Padma Vibhushana Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade Gold Medal. Three top scoring students from each one of the seven engineering departments and MBA were awarded ranks and medals.