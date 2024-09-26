Education is a powerful tool for women’s as well as society’s progress, says police officer

Underlining the importance of education in the positive transformation of women’s lives, Ballari Superintendent of Police Shobha Rani has called upon girls to get educated and fight gender-based discrimination and exploitation to stand on par with men in all socio-political spheres.

“A woman getting educated is equal to opening a school, as the proverb goes. It is true. Women’s education plays a pivotal role in the positive transformation of society as a whole,” she said after inaugurating a conference on the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, Prohibition of Gender Discrimination and Child Labour at BDAA Auditorium in Ballari on Wednesday.

“We must also understand that women’s education is a powerful tool not just for the progress of society but also the development of women as well. When girls get educated, they understand the gender disparities and make their mind up to fight it,” she said.

“We must understand that education is not a charity offered to girls but a right under the Right to Education Act 2009. I want to advise all girls and their parents to make use of the provisions of the Act. I want to advise girls not to get distracted by other things at a tender age but to focus on education and careers,” she said.

“If girls get educated, they can understand their rights and fight for equal opportunities and positions in socio-political spheres. If they get educated, they can stand on par with men and contribute to the development of society equally. If they get educated, they can join hands with the State in the decisive fight against child marriage, child labour, sexual offence against children and other social evils,” she said.

She called upon children and the public to call toll-free numbers 1098, 181 and 112 to report any abuse of child rights or seek the assistance of the police and the district administration in any emergency situation.

Senior Civil Judge and member-secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Rajesh S. Hosamani, who participated as chief guest in the event, pointed out the diverse roles that women are playing in different fields of human activity to contribute to the progress of society.

“In my opinion, girls and boys are spoiling their lives in love and marriage at a very young age. Early marriage or child marriage spoils the lives of girls. The girls must focus on their studies and careers. They must work hard to get economically self-reliant before thinking of other things. Once they are adequately educated and are self-reliant, they can do marvels at not just changing their and their families but changing society as a whole,” he said.

Resource person Shivalila, retired taluk health officer Mohan Kumari, Cowl Bazaar Police Inspector Subhash Chandra, Gandhi Nagar Police Inspector Siddarameshwar Kaded and Ballari Traffic Police Inspector Ayyanagowda Patil spoke on different aspects of child rights and women empowerment.

Additional Superintendent of Police Naveen Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Special Juvenile Police Unit head Chandrakanth Nanda Reddy, Railway Police officer Vijayalakshmi, District Child Protection Unit officer Ele Nagappa, Rural Education and Environment Development Service managing director C. Tippeshappa and other senior officers were present.

Earlier in the day, a jatha was taken out on the main roads of the city to spread awareness about child rights and sensitise people against child labour, child marriage and gender discrimination.

Hundreds of students from different schools and colleges participated in the march that set off from the office of the Superintendent of Police and passed through Gadagi Chennappa Circle and the Deputy Commissioner’s office to reach BDAA Auditorium where the conference was held.