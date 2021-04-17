Education dept. taking steps to improve SSLC ranking of Mysuru district

Mysuru

17 April 2021 19:18 IST

At ZP review meeting, PWD draws ire for delay in classroom construction

The Department of Public Instruction has taken a series of measures to shore up the performance of students in the district in the SSLC examinations slated to be held from June.

This includes a series of preparatory examinations besides identifying students performing below par and conducting crash courses for them.

This was stated by the Deputy Director of Public Instruction Panduranga at the Karnataka Development Programme review meeting conducted by the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat on Saturday.

The official said model question papers will be prepared and preparatory examinations will be conducted at the school, taluk and district level. In addition a fourth test is slated to be held all over the State before the actual examination that will commence from June 21, the official added.

ZP president Parimala Shyam raised the issue in the light of the relatively poor performance of the district in the SSLC examination last year and wanted to know the steps being taken to improve the ranking.

Mr. Panduranga said 180 schools with less than 60 per cent pass percentage have been identified and students will be subjected to special or remedial classes in subjects they are found to be weak. The government has also appointed nodal officers for each district to oversee the performance. In Mysuru district, about 38,900 students are eligible to appear for the SSLC examination this year, said Mr. Panduranga.

The discussion turned to delay in construction of classrooms in schools affected by floods and the PWD officials were rebuked for their failure to expedite the works.

In all, 635 classrooms were to be constructed to benefit 334 government schools spread across the district and the government had earmarked ₹75 crore under various heads. The ZP president took exception to the delay in completing the works and said while students were being affected, they were answerable to the public.

As per the data provided in the review meeting, only 16 classrooms had been completed so far which drew the ire of the elected members.

In H.D. Kote taluk, 146 classrooms were targeted for completion against which only 1 has been completed and 135 were in various stages of completion. In Hunsur, against a target of 93 classrooms, only 11 were completed while in K.R. Nagar 4 out of 171 classrooms were ready. In Nanjangud, Mysuru rural, Periaypatna and T.Narsipur taluks not a single classroom had been completed.

But the PWD engineers attending the meeting said work was in advanced stage of completion with respect to 562 classrooms across the district and they will be completed within the next 15 to 20 days.

They also attributed the delay in completion to the non-release of funds and said that only 75 per cent of the money had been released so far. The work pertaining to 57 classrooms was yet to begin.