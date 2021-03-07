Education Dept. should ensure basic facilities in govt. schools: Chavan

Issues related to education, health and agriculture dominated the quarterly KDP meeting in Yadgir on Saturday. Minister of Animal Husbandry and district in charge Prabhu Chavan chaired the meeting.

The Minister strictly warned the Education Department officials to provide basic needs to government-run schools. Drinking water, toilets, compound, and playground should be provided in each school. To ensure greenery, different types of trees should be planted on school premises, he said.

“The district continues its poor performance in SSLC. Teachers are engaged in politics instead of teaching students. What actions or initiatives have you taken so far,” he asked Srishail Bhajantri, Deputy Director of Public Instructions.

Sharanabasappa Gowda Darshanapur, MLA, said the district received only ₹1.33 cr in 2020-21 for improving basic infrastructure.

The DDPI said the district required 5,571 teachers but 2,236 posts were vacant. In the high school section, 196 teachers’ posts were vacant.

Ambulance service was completely derailed in Surpur and Hunsagi with the public forwarding many complaints to make it proper, Narasimha Nayak, MLA, said. He further said that he would provide all required facilities if officials of the Health Department were ready to open blood banks in Surpur and Hunsagi in his mother’s memorial.

Indhimanthi Patil, District Health Officer, brought to the Minister’s notice that four 108 ambulances were not working.

Mr. Chavan said the Agriculture Department should ensure government facilities and schemes to farmers. Devika R. Joint Director of the department, said 50 farmers committed suicide owing to crop loss and loans. Of them, compensation was released in 39 cases. As many as 37 red gram procurement centres were opened in the district where 9,701 farmers had registered to sell grains under the MSP scheme at ₹6,000 per quintal, Dr. Devika said.

The Minister reviewed the progress and status of the development works implemented in the district.