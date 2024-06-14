GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Education dept. orders LKG and UKG classes at selected government primary schools in Kalaburagi division

Published - June 14, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

 

As many as 1,008 schools in Kalaburagi division including 94 in Yadgir have been allowed to run LKG and UKG classes by this year.

With an intention to provide quality education to the students, most particularly the students from rural areas from the primary level, the State government has ordered to start classes of lower kindergarten (LKG) and upper kindergarten (UKG) in selected government primary schools in Kalaburagi division from this education year.

In a press release, Akash. S., Additional Commissioner of Education Department for Kalaburagi Division, said on Wednesday that the government has decided to run LGK and UKG classes in selected 1,008 primary schools in Kalaburagi Division from 2024–25 to ensure quality education at the primary level and curb backwardness in learning. “ The government gave its nod with an order on June 11, to start LKG and UKG classes. As per order, 98 in Bidar district, followed by 119 in Ballari district, 234 in Kalaburagi district, 131 in Koppal district, 190 in Raichur district, 142 in Vijayanagar district, and 94 schools in Yadgir district would run classes,” he said, adding that the Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) will join hands in this dream project through the ‘Akshara Avishkara’ programme.

Lower numbers

Dr. Akash further said that the number of admissions in government and private schools in Kalaburagi division, is very low compared to other divisions. The data shows that 1,71,523 children got admission in 3,073 schools in Bengaluru division, 32,805 children in 967 schools in Kalaburagi division, 48,805 children in 1,102 schools in Dharwad division, and 57,569 children in 1,099 schools in Mysuru division.

He also said that, importantly, the numbers of children between the ages of 6 months and 6 years getting admissions in Anganawadi centres are high here compared to the other regions. As many as 70.93% of children in Kalaburagi division depended on Anganawadis while this number was 61.61% in Dharwad division, 40.94% in Bengaluru division, and 34.48% in Mysuru division.

The Union government will release grants for schools selected to run LKG and UKG classes, with approval from the Project Approval Board (PAB), considering the parameters of qualitative education and functional activities. This will help students get a quality education with the grants of both the State and Centre as well, the Additional Commissioner said.

Guest teachers and caretakers will be appointed in the selected primary schools following the rules, he said.

