Education Dept. announces common exam for Class 7 students this year

After months of speculation, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education announced that a common examination will be conducted for Class 7 students.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said no student will be detained on the basis of this exam. It will be conducted in place of the second Summative Assessment which is part of the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system prescribed in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. Students will be tested only on half a year’s portion and the exam will be conducted in March for students of government, aided as well as unaided schools.

While a common question paper will be set by the Karnataka School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council, evaluation will be done at the district level in an attempt for ‘neutrality’.

Justifying the need for the exam, Mr. Kumar said there was a need to evaluate the learning outcomes of students and provide remedial assistance when they graduate to Class 8. “There was no serious evaluation being done till Class 10 and based on feedback from stakeholders, we decided to go ahead with the exam,” he said. Students will be evaluated based on performance, and will be given guidance in Class 8. The Minister added that a common exam had been conducted in the Belagavi division on a pilot basis, which will be extended to all divisions across the State.

While the department had initially planned a public exam, they were forced to tweak how it was conducted after receiving flak from the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Institutes offering substandard education to be shut

The Governor of Karnataka, Vajubhai Vala, directed the State government to shut down those higher education institutions that were imparting substandard education. He raised the issue at the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council on Tuesday.

He told NAAC that it was important to assess institutions accurately, and said that those failing to adhere to standards were doing a great disservice to the student community and harming them. He urged the Council to submit a proposal to the Union government in this regard.

During his address, Vice-President M. Venkiah Naidu, too, expressed concern over the mushrooming of institutes and the quality of education students were receiving now.