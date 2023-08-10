Education Department orders 63 unauthorised schools to be shut by August 14

August 10, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has ordered to close unauthorised private unaided schools which are running without affiliation of either state or central boards by August 14.

There are around 63 unauthorised schools running without any affiliation. According to the order issued by B.B. Cauvery, Commissioner for Public Instruction, all these unauthorised schools should be closed on Monday.

1,316 unauthorised schools

Earlier, the department had identified 1,316 authorised schools in the state. Among these, the department has listed 63 schools as running illegally without state or central board affiliation and around 620 schools for having additional sections without permission.

As many as 74 schools have upgraded the classes without affiliation. A total of 95 schools were also found cheating parents and children by offering other board education though they have permission to offer only State board. Around 294 schools were illegally offering English medium despite permission to teach in Kannada medium, and 141 schools were identified for shifting the schools without getting permission from the department concerned.

The department granted 45 days grace period for these schools to follow the rules and rectify their mistake in April 2023, but these schools failed to do so.

The department had also ordered all the Deputy Directors of the department (DDPIs) to issue public notices about the illegal schools to inform parents to not admit their children and restrict the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS) registration. However, the DDPIs’ failed to take necessary action.

Recently, the Personal Secretary of the Chief Minister asked for a detailed report on action taken by the department on unauthorised schools. The Commissioner of the Public Instruction ordered all the DDPIs to take immediate action.

“According to the Karnataka Education Act-1983, section-30 and 31, running an educational institutions without any affiliation is illegal. Therefore, the DDPIs concerned should immediately close those schools by August 14 and publish the details of those schools in a media release and on the notice board of the department to create awareness among parents and the public,” said the Commissioner’s order.

In addition, 74 schools which have upgraded the classes without affiliation will have to shut down the additional classes by August 14.

The DDPIs will start issuing notices to the schools offering other board education, those illegally offering English medium, and to schools which have shifted without getting permission. The department will put out a separate order with measures to be taken for the 620 schools which have additional sections without permission.

The Commissioner has also expressed her displeasure as only DDPIs in 16 of 35 educational districts have submitted the report regarding unauthorised schools, that too with incomplete details. “The DDPIs should take necessary action about the unauthorised schools and submit the report before August 16. Otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken,” she warned in the order.