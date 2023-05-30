Education Department makes all preparations as schools reopen in Yadgir today

May 30, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Yadgir

The Education Department has made all preparations to reopen schools from Class I to SSLC in Yadgir district on Wednesday.

Teachers have taken all initiatives, including cleaning school premises, classrooms, kitchens and verandahs. They have decked up their schools with flowers to welcome students in the new academic year.

Some students, especially those in the rural areas, came to schools and collected their textbooks and school uniforms.

“Officials have sent a request to the department to supply 13,63,075 textbooks to be distributed to students at no cost and 2,89,697 textbooks to be sold to students. And, the department has supplied the required number of textbooks and staff are distributing them based on requirement,” Deputy Director of Public Instructions Suresh Huggi told The Hindu over phone.

Officials have also received 1,75,274 sets of uniforms from the department. Of these, 56,233 sets are meant for Shahapur taluk, 65,884 for Shorapur taluk and 53,157 for Yadgir taluk.

Mr. Huggi said that they have started distributing textbooks and uniforms to the respective schools and teachers or officers concerned will distribute them to students immediately.