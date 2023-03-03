Education Department to usher transparency in school registration in Karnataka, share information on website

March 03, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Department of School Education and Literacy has revised the online procedures for registration, first recognition, recognition renewal and obtaining NOC for affiliation to Central curriculum for all the schools in Karnataka to shorten the timelines involved and to bring in more transparency. All the applications from here onwards will directly go to the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) instead of Block Education Officers (BEO).

Minister of School Education and Literacy B. C. Nagesh launched the new application S.A.T.S., which would help school managements with the online procedures, in Bengaluru on March 3, “The procedures to be done through the Education Department were long and not completely transparent. We wanted to correct these glitches in the process and ensure that applications are processed at the district level,” he said.

The information submitted by schools during the process will be made available on the website of the department, and can be viewed by all people.

ADVERTISEMENT

While initiating the process for registration of a new school, the managements will now have to go through four stages, instead of eight stages earlier. The time period has been cut down from 27 days to 17 days.

The new norms mandate the uploading of geo-tagged documents, photos and videos of the basic infrastructure of the school at the time of submitting applications. Only 5% of the total applications will be selected randomly for physical inspection by a three-member committee while the remaining 95% applications will be processed by the DDPI. The registration certificate with digital signature can be downloaded from the app by school managements.

Up to now, the application for U-DISE codes had to be submitted by the school managements. With the revision of the procedure, henceforth, the DDPI would apply for the same, obtain it and then issue first recognition. The timeline for this procedure has been reduced to 14 days from 27 days. The timeline to obtain an NOC has been reduced from 26 steps to four steps, and from 90 days to 15 days.

“The power, which was with the Minister, has now been brought to the DDPI level,” Mr Nagesh said. From the next academic year, parents can check the licence number, NOC and infrastructure of schools on the department’s website to ensure that schools are not unauthorised.

No action against unauthorised schools until exams are completed

Keeping in mind the future of thousands of children, no action will be taken against unauthorised schools until the examinations of the current academic year conclude. Mr. Nagesh said. “We will take all the steps possible within the framework of the law against unauthorised schools, but only after examinations. We do not want to cause trouble to the students in such schools.”

ADVERTISEMENT