GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Education and R&D activities are getting much-needed attention after NEP 2020’

NCTE SRC chairperson inaugurates Animal House Facility and Zoological Museum at Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi

Published - August 07, 2024 10:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Chairperson of the Southern Regional Committee of the National Council of Teachers Education Meena Chandawarkar addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Animal House Facility and Zoological Museum at Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Chairperson of the Southern Regional Committee of the National Council of Teachers Education Meena Chandawarkar addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Animal House Facility and Zoological Museum at Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Stressing the need for increased allocation and attention towards research and development activities in academics, chairperson of the Southern Regional Committee (SRC) of National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE) Meena Chandawarkar has said that research and development activities remain the most neglected area and the allocation of funds is much lesser than that made to other sectors.

Speaking after inaugurating Animal House Facility and Zoological Museum in Sharnbasva University here on Wednesday, Dr. Chandawarkar said that with the advent of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, education and research and development activities are getting the much-needed attention and the decision of the government to constitute the National Research Foundation under the NEP by allocating adequate funds will provide the required impetus to research and development activities to take the country on the path of development.

Underlining the need for universities and centres of higher education to introduce a system of mandatory one research paper in each semester to fine tune the minds of students towards taking up research activities in their future academic pursuits, Dr. Chandawarkar asked students to make full use of the facilities in universities to pursue their research activities.

She appreciated Sharnbasva University for establishing the only Animal House Facility and Zoological Museum in the Faculty of Science and Technology in the entire North Karnataka.

She advised students of the region to go out of Kalaburagi in search of green pastures for taking up meaningful research activities.

Secretary of the sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh, Vice-Chancellor of the university Anilkumar Bidve and others were present.

