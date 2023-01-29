Educate the younger generation about the glory of Vijayanagar Empire, says Minister Jolle

January 29, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Hampi Utsav 2023 at Hampi in Vijayanagar district, a first of its kind after the district was carved out from Ballari, came to an end with a colourful procession and cultural performances on Sunday evening.

The three-day event, which was flagged off by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, evoked poor response on the first day. However, crowds of foreign and domestic tourists and enthusiasts from surrounding villages began thronging the UNESCO World Heritage Site because of the advantage of a weekend break and the removal of parking and other restrictions for easy movement of people and vehicles.

Addressing as a main speaker at the valedictory event from the main stage, Minister for Muzrai and Haj and Wakf and Vijayanagar in-charge Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle stressed the need for educating the younger generation about the glory of the Vijayanagar Empire.

“The government has extended all support to the grand organisation of Hampi Utsav 2023. In the ever-changing times, we need to make modifications to go with the changing times and tell about our glorious past to the younger generations. The historic Vijayanagar Empire was so prosperous that valuable ornaments of gold, pearl, diamond and precious stones were sold on the streets of its capital, Hampi, just like any other thing of daily usage. The emperors of Vijayanagar had given the most importance to trade and commerce. We need to educate the younger generations about our glorious past,” Ms. Jolle said.

The Minister also thanked the Vijayanagar district administration and all other stakeholders who strived for the successful organisation of the three-day event.

Tourism Minister Anand Singh said that Hampi Utsav should be organised after Dasara and Navaratri so that it would be convenient for tourists to attend Dasara celebrations in Mysuru and Hampi Utsav in Hampi.

“We will discuss the proposal with experts and take a final decision on it. The Hampi Utsav had started as a small event with the initiatives of late M.P. Prakash and now it is attracting crowds from all over the country and beyond. Hampi Utsav 2024 will be organised in a grand manner and it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” Mr. Singh said exuding the confidence in Mr. Bommai continuing as Chief Minister after the imminent Assembly elections.