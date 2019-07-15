Educate children, Safai Karamcharis told

Deputy Commissioner R. Ramchandran has urged Safai Karamcharis to live a dignified life and with self-respect. He was addressing an awareness programme on laws meant for Safai Karamcharis and the schemes to bring them to the mainstream of society, organised by the Social Welfare Department here recently.

Stressing on the need for educating children of Safai Karamcharis, he said that every Safai Karamchari must ensure quality education to his children to get a decent job or take up self-employment. “It is poverty and illiteracy that often becomes the primary reason for people to become Safai Karamcharis. The Safai Karamcharis must send their children to schools and and help them take up higher education to ensure a decent living. The government has introduced compulsory and free education for the poor to make sure that they don’t get deprived of education. Even mid-day meals are given to students to come to schools,” he said. Stating that the government is also offering several schemes for the welfare of Safai Karamcharis and their children, he said that the Safai Karamcharis should make use of these schemes.

Mr. Ramchandran said that the Safai Karamcharis are keeping cities clean and their lives should also remain clean. Stating that the government has completely banned manual scavenging, he said that a provision has been made for strict punishment for those who employ people for manual scavenging.