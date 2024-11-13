ED’s investigation into MUDA case is based on false allegations, says Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru on Wednesday that the Enforcement Directorate was probing false allegations concerning the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Speaking to media persons here, Mr. Siddaramaiah said in response to a question that the ED will not face any impediment in its probe and will do its job as per the law. “I will not comment on whether the ED probe is fair and unbiased but the moot point is that the ED is probing false allegations,” he added.

Ridiculing corruption charges levelled against the Congress government in the State by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister dared Mr. Modi to prove it or resign. Referring to Modi’s allegation that the Congress in the State collected ₹700 crore through the Excise Department for elections in other States, Mr. Siddaramaiah said if it were proved that even a single rupee was collected then he would resign as Chief Minister. “But will Modi resign as Prime Minister if he cannot prove the allegations ?” questioned Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The Prime Minister was accused of lying for political gains and targeting him and Karnataka which was ruled by Congress, in view of the assembly and byelections in a few States.

Hitting back at Prime Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was “heaps of evidence” of corruption against the BJP and challenged him to initiate action against it.

Referring to Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission, formed to probe in procurement of medical kits during COVID-19, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP government at that time procured PPE kits for ₹2,140 against the prevailing rate of ₹330. “What does Modi have to say on this ?” he quipped and remarked that there was no corruption during the Congress rule in the past nor will there be in future.

On the issue of quota for Muslims in government contracts, Mr. Siddaramaiah said a request was made citing that a similar reservation exists for SC/STs. Though the government has not taken any decision, the BJP was fomenting communal tension as they do not want peace in society, he added.

