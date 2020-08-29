Editor of ‘Adike Pathrike’ passes away

29 August 2020 15:01 IST

Manchi Srinivasa Achar, editor and publisher of Kannada farm monthly ‘Adike Pathrike’, passed away on Saturday.

He was 74 and is survived by his wife, daughter and son. Mr. Achar hailed from Manchi village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Deralakatte, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Mr. Achar was immediate past president of All India Areca Growers’ Association based at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada. He was the president of Farmer First Trust which published the ‘Adike Pathrike’ at Puttur since past three decades. He was one of the trustees of Arecanut Research and Development Foundation (ARDF), Mangaluru.

Condoling his death S.R. Satishchandra, president, Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO), Mangaluru, said that he had fought for the cause of arecanut growers at various levels.