Editor of ‘Adike Pathrike’ passes away

MANGALURU
Manchi Srinivasa Achar, editor and publisher of Kannada farm monthly ‘Adike Pathrike’, passed away on Saturday.
He was 74 and is survived by his wife, daughter and son. Mr. Achar hailed from Manchi village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Deralakatte, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.
Mr. Achar was immediate past president of All India Areca Growers’ Association based at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada. He was the president of Farmer First Trust which published the ‘Adike Pathrike’ at Puttur since past three decades. He was one of the trustees of Arecanut Research and Development Foundation (ARDF), Mangaluru.
Condoling his death S.R. Satishchandra, president, Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO), Mangaluru, said that he had fought for the cause of arecanut growers at various levels.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath