Eddelu Karnataka to hold felicitation event

May 24, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Eddelu Karnataka (Wake Up Karnataka), a civil society collective that campaigned against the BJP in the recently concluded Assembly elections will be holding a felicitation event on May 26. 

Holding a press meet on Tuesday at Press Club, members of the organisation said their grassroot work helped Congress emerge victorious. The campaign, led by writer Devanura Mahadeva, identified about 103 constituencies to work in. In these segments, the volunteers suggested candidates capable of defeating BJP. The campaign also focused on increasing voter turnout of secular voters. 

The members further said that Eddelu Karnataka organised about 250 workshops for volunteers in many places to guide them on how to work. The organisation generated nearly 10 lakh campaign literature pieces and over 1,000 social media posters, 80 videos and 7 songs. The felicitation event is organised on the death anniversary of freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy. 

The members said the event will be attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. During the event, a memorandum about people’ expectations from the Congress government will be submitted to the CM. Volunteers who toiled to defeat the BJP will be felicitated in the event. 

