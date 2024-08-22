ADVERTISEMENT

Eddelu Karnataka condemns Karnataka Governor’s conduct

Published - August 22, 2024 07:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the conduct of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Eddelu Karnataka (Wake Up Karnataka), a civil society collective, has alleged that the Governor, who is the custodian of constitutional values, has himself acted against the Constitution.

“It is the responsibility of the Opposition parties to ensure that the State government’s administration moves in a pro-people direction. Their act can be considered constructive only if they put pressure on the government to provide people-friendly governance and fulfil the assurances given in the ruling party’s election manifesto. But all that they are doing is trying to uproot the constitutional government elected by the people of the State,” said former Minister B.T. Lalitha Naik, on behalf of the collective.

“It has been the BJP’s practice to jail the Opposition leaders by misusing constitutional institutions such as the CBI, ED, and I-T Department, and to topple elected governments through ‘operation lotus’. Here, it is trying to topple the Karnataka government elected by the people by using the Governor. The JD(S) which is immersed in rank opportunism is providing the platform for the BJP’s despicable politics. We decry the deceitful politics of these two parties. We warn that if the BJP and JD(S) do not rectify this, they will have to face a more bitter wrath of the State’s people,” she said.

Stating that this does not mean that the collective is satisfied with the Congress’ governance, she added that a thorough critical evaluation of its performance was required. “Drop your soft approach towards the BJP and Sangh Parivar forces at least now. Get rid of the internal agreements that your party functionaries at various levels have been harbouring with the right-wing forces. Stand firmly with the constitutional aspirations and take stern steps against the forces that are dividing the country,” she said, referring to the Congress.

Karnataka

