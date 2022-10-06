ED summons to DKS: Cong. describes it as an attempt to derail Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka

The Congress party has described the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar in the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra as an attempt by the BJP to derail the padayatra in the State that has been receiving “overwhelming” response from the people.

After Mr. Shivakumar said the ED, which has summoned him and his brother and Congress MP D.K. Suresh on Friday, had turned down his request to reschedule their appearance before it in view of the ongoing padayatra in the State, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP was “panic-stricken and scared by the overwhelming response” of the people to the Bharat Jodo Yatra..

“They can summon Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Suresh 500 more times. They are only trying to block our Yatra. But, neither Mr. Shivakumar inor Mr. Suresh is scared. We will give them a befitting reply in the people’s court. We reject such malicious and vicious attempts by the BJP”, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar said he received another summons from the ED on Thursday asking them to appear before it on Friday. “I discussed it with the party leaders and the party’s direction is to respect the summons. We will reply to the questions of the ED in Delhi”, he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said he had urged the ED to reschedule his appearance before it as his presence was necessary in Adichunchanagiri Mutt on October 7 when Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Bellur Cross in Nagamangala. Mr. Shivakumar has been summoned by the ED in connection with the National Herald case.