ED summons to D.K. Shivakumar

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case.

Amidst yatra

“In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the Assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summons to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summons and the harassment I am put through is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties,” Mr. Shivakumar tweeted.

Mr. Shivakumar has been touring different districts to make arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The yatra will enter the State on September 30.

The ED had arrested Mr. Shivakumar in September 2019 in a money-laundering case and the Delhi High Court granted him bail in October that year.