Karnataka

ED summons to D.K. Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case. 

Amidst yatra

“In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the Assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summons to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summons and the harassment I am put through is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties,” Mr. Shivakumar tweeted.

Mr. Shivakumar has been touring different districts to make arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The yatra will enter the State on September 30.

The ED had arrested Mr. Shivakumar in September 2019 in a money-laundering case and the Delhi High Court granted him bail in October that year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Indian National Congress
money laundering
investigation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2022 8:30:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ed-summons-to-dk-shivakumar/article65894269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY